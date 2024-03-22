She is just so cool. Not only did the beautiful, living legend herself, Celine Dion surprise the Boston Bruins in their locker room, she delivered a legendary lineup read, and danced all night including an epic air guitar moment during Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer as the song blasted through the speakers at TD Garden in downtown Boston.

The New York Rangers were in town. New York and Boston are fierce rivals to the end any time they compete in any professional sport.

This appearance is a big deal since the music icon revealed her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome which is a rare neurological condition according to HuffPo. She was there with her twin sons Nelson and Eddy, clearly having a blast.

Before it all started with the fans you have to watch this. It was the Boston Bruins themselves in their locker room receiving the big surprise of Celine Dion who had the team laughing and cheering the second she walked in.

You're going to love this!

Now let's head out to the ice where even with a Boston Bruins loss to the New York Rangers at home, 5 to 2, you know the fans will never forget this moment of seeing Celine Dion singing at the top of her longs to one of Bon Jovi's biggest hits of all time, Livin' on a Prayer.

As I mentioned, this rare and exciting appearance filled with so much energy comes roughly a week after International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day commenting on her personal battle with the autoimmune disorder.

I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!

According to The Today Show, we knew something was going on with her health when she canceled her Las Vegas residency in 2021 finally revealing her diagnosis in December 2022.

These recent appearances at various hockey games this season including the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens give us hope that she's doing better.

