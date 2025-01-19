Dog Abandoned in Dumpster of Restaurant in Western New York

Dogs are men’s, women’s, and people’s best friends. They are loyal and often so very helpful to many. From service dogs and bomb sniffers to emotional support to members of a family, dogs are fantastic companions.

This person apparently missed the memo. In fact, the way they treated this dog would suggest they have some kind of vendetta against dogs.

The Niagara SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of this person:

This person appears to put a dog inside a dumpster at the Wendy’s located in the Town of Niagara.

It's a despicable act.

For the record, Wendy's has done nothing wrong here, of course. They just happen to be the place where the dog was left.

We can only speculate as to why this person would do this. Sometimes, people are unable to financially or otherwise support animals. For the record, this happens to the best of people, and there is no shame in trying to find an animal a new home. If need be, giving up the animal to an organization like the SPCA is better than many other things, including dumping it into a Wendy's dumpster in the Town of Niagara.

We have a rescue dog as our family pet, alongside a rescue cat. She's 130 pounds of pure love and joy and a full member of our family. I would never treat her, let alone a family member, so disrespectfully.

The good news is that the dog is alive and with the SPCA.

If you have any information, call the Niagara SPCA at 716-731-4368 extension 316.

Please adopt your pets and consider doing so from the SPCA.