Watch Buffalo Bills Fans From 1992 Party And Tailgate

A home video that popped up on YouTube shows what it was like for Buffalo Bills fans tailgating in 1992.

Long before the term "Bills Mafia" was coined, Bills fans were known for their loyalty and rowdiness. Just like today, thousands of people would brave the elements to tailgate and cheer on their home team. A big difference between then and now is that today, we all carry around cell phones with cameras and post to social media, showing just how loud, rowdy, and proud we are.

While cameras and camcorders existed well before cell phones, it's not very common to come across footage of old Bills tailgate parties. Back in the early 1990s, during the Bills' 4 consecutive Super Bowl runs, plenty of cameras took footage, but many of the tapes were never uploaded to places like YouTube. This family, however, did.

A YouTube video shows incredible footage from a family's tailgate parties that happened in the 1991-92 playoffs. The video starts with the group going to the Bills playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, then continues to the AFC championship game against the Denver Broncos. It shows as almost an hour long but actually cuts off a little before 30 minutes.

In it, you'll see plenty of throwbacks from 1992, including downtown Buffalo, the stadium., the lots, and really the beginning of Zubaz as standard gameday fashion. There are so many interesting things and differences between then and now that I'll point out below. However, watch the video and check out what it was like tailgating outside of then Rich Stadium before a Buffalo Bills game in 1992.

Differences in Tailgating between then and now

First off, let's point out something you'll see in any video today versus then: people are not used to being on camera or using one. That's not a criticism, just an obvious observation. It seems awkward at times because cameras, let alone video camcorders, weren't super common to have at things that weren't formal events, like weddings. People don't know what to do at times. The woman recording doesn't, either. But who cares? It's such a cool look at how things were.

Next, the cars. They were very boxy, huh? They do something still done today: tailgate out of the back of a box truck.

There is A LOT less around the stadium in terms of businesses and bars. Plus the outside of the stadium itself is very grey compared to today.

It doesn't appear that anyone jumps through a table. Now, people did do this on occasion back in the day; it wasn't the novelty that it is now.

When they show downtown Buffalo, there's obviously no KeyBank Center (built a few years later), Marine Midland Tower is now Seneca One Tower and was painted a different color. There are several high rises that had not yet been built.

Similarities in Tailgating between then and now

People are drinking.

Plenty of fans are on top of cars.

Lots of food is being grilled.

The Bills Shout song is playing all over.

They are just as passionate about the Bills as we are today.

This is an awesome throwback. What did you like, not like, and notice about tailgating in 1992? Let me know: Pat@WBUF.com