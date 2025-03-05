Pink poodle rescued from dangerous NJ river, and it wasn’t easy

🐩 A pink-dyed poodle escaped from her NJ home

GARFIELD — It was a frightening. extremely challenging, and action-packed seven and half hour ordeal for some New Jersey police officers, but it had a heartwarming happy ending for one little colorful dog.

The story unfolded Monday afternoon when a small pink (yes, pink) poodle named Molly was saved after a perilous swim across the Passaic River, according to a statement from the Garfield Police Department's Instagram page.

The event started when police received a call at approximately 4:15 p.m. about a small pink poodle running loose near River Drive and Lanza Avenue.

Molly and her owner (Garfield Police Department Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Molly’s owner had called the police to say that her seven-pound pink poodle had wriggled free from her leash and escaped from their home on Aster Lane around 11 a.m. The owner shared a photo of Molly with Garfield police, which in turn was posted on the department’s Instagram Stories so the public could help look for the dog.

Garfield police officers eventually found Molly but faced many challenges trying to capture her. The pink pup eluded them several times on the riverbank.

Molly, the pink poodle was rescued from the Passaic River (Garfield Police Department via Instagram video)

Rescuers say she was fast and it was like “chasing cotton candy,” according to ABC Eyewitness News.

The chase ended when Molly fled toward the riverbank near River Drive and Kipp Avenue, then jumped into the frigid waters of the Passaic River, and started swimming toward Clifton. Officers said the little pink poodle made her way to a small island located between Garfield and Clifton by the Dundee Lake.

The officers then called the fire department, which launched several boats and specialized equipment to navigate the river.

Finding Molly took four hours, and eight firefighters from Garfield and Clifton, two boats, and a heat-sensing camera.

She was cold but unharmed, sitting on the island, a Clifton firefighter said.

With the help of Clifton Animal Control, Molly was safely returned to the Garfield side of the river and reunited with her very grateful and relieved owner.

The Garfield Police Department would like to extend a special thank you to the good Samaritan who reported the pink poodle sighing, as well as the Garfield and Clifton fire departments for their professionalism and teamwork in the successful rescue of Molly, the department’s Instagram read.

