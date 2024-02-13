Wegmans Named Best Grocery Store For Satisfaction In New York

Once again Rochester-based Wegmans is getting high praise for their customer satisfaction.

The grocery giant was recently named the 8th best store in America when it came to customer satisfaction and the best stand-alone grocery store in New York State.

The customer satisfaction survey was conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. The survey looked at 19 major grocery chains and "super" stores like Walmart and Target that also sell groceries for this survey.

Wegmans received an overall grade of 82 which was up 4% from last year. Last Wegmans received a grade of 79 in customer satisfaction.

Overall customer satisfaction while out shopping is up compared to the past several years according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Overall customer satisfaction was near a 78 which is up nearly 5 points from 2022.

Wegmans is no stranger to being at the top of lists.

Last year Wegmans was named a Fortune 100 Top Company to work for according to greatplacetowork.com.

The website ranked the best companies in the United States on several factors and besides being the #4 ranked place to work, Wegmans' was the #1 retail store to work for.

90% of employees at Wegmans who were surveyed said that Wegmans is a great place to work, which was compared to just the average of 57% of employees at companies with 1000 employees or more.

Wegmans also landed at #26 on the list for the best place to work for women and #1 place to work in New York State.

Overall Wegmans employs over 57,000 people across several states

Here are the Top 10 Companies to work for in 2023 according to Fortune 100.

Cisco Hilton American Express Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Accenture NVIDIA Atlassian, Inc. Salesforce Comcast NBCUniversal Marriott International

