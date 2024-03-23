More “Big Money” Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
The luck continues in New York when it comes to the lottery. Just a day after there were 5 “big money” winning tickets sold for the Mega Millions drawing, the New York State Lottery announced that there were three 3rd place tickets were sold from last night’s Powerball drawing.
All three of those tickets matched four out of five numbers and had the Powerball number as well.
EXTRA: LARGEST LOTTERY JACKPOTS IN NEW YORK STATE HISTORY
Wednesday's Winning Powerball numbers were: 13-22-27-54-66 with a Powerball of 09.
The odds of winning the 3rd place prize of $50,000 is 1-913,129.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
There was no grand prize winner from last night's Powerball which means the jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $750 million dollars.
If you are looking for an edge when it comes to playing the Powerball. Here are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2017.
- 18: Drawn 49 times
- 24: Drawn 48 times
- 4: Drawn 47 times
- 14: Drawn 42 times
- 26: Drawn 40 times
- 5: Drawn 39 times
- 25: Drawn 39 times
- 3: Drawn 39 times
- 21 Drawn 38 times
- 13: Drawn 38 times
- 11: Drawn 38 times
You may also consider where you buy your Powerball tickets. Here are the luckiest places to buy a lottery ticket in New York State.
The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.
The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.
And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:
7-11
Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.
Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
March New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor