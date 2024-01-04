2023 Was The Warmest Ever For This New York City

All the numbers are now in and it turns out 2023 was a very warm year for many cities in New York State.

In fact, 2023 was the warmest ever on record for one of them.

The National Weather Service in Albany, New York confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year ever on record.

It turns out that it was also a top 10 warmest year for several other cities including Glenn Falls, Poughkeepsie, and Syracuse. It was also the warmest year on record for Binghamton.

Will the warming trend continue? All signs point to no as we see cold and snow in the forecast for much of New York State. You can see what the weather models are calling for HERE.

