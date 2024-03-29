New Traffic Law Starts Today In New York State

Today drivers all across New York State will need to pay attention to vehicles that are pulled over to the side of the road.

EXTRA: NEW LAWS IN NEW YORK STATE IN 2024

Today marks the start of New York's new "Move Over" law where vehicles will now have to move over for all disabled vehicles, not just for emergency, police, and construction vehicles.

The new law is aimed at cutting down accidents that involve pedestrians on roads across New York State.

EXTRA: MOST COMMON TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS IN NEW YORK STATE

Under the new law, you could be fined up to $150 for a first offense. A second offense within 18 months of the first means a fine of up to $300. A third offense within 18 months means a fine of up to $450.

If you violated New York’s Move Over Law, it is a 2-point offense on your driver's license. If you receive 6 points within 18 months, you will be required to pay an additional fine called the Driver Responsibility Assessment.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

This is separate from the fine and is paid directly to the DMV. A DRA costs $300 for the first six points. Each additional point adds another $75.

Violating New York’s Move Over Law could also have an impact on your insurance premiums.

Get our free mobile app

Studies have shown that a conviction for a moving violation can result in a hike in rates of up to 20% or more.

Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State If you have spent any time driving along the roads, highways, and byways of New York you know that there are a lot of bad drivers on the road. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Biggest Speed Traps In Western New York Here are some of the biggest speed traps in Western New York according to the website speedtrap.org Gallery Credit: Dave Fields