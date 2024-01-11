Most Popular Baby Names In New York State

If 2024 is the year you plan on bringing a little bundle of joy into the world, there may be some names that you will want to avoid using for your little one.

If you are one of those parents like me who want to give their child a unique name, there are some names to avoid if you live in New York. I named our son Avry and even dropped the E from the traditional spelling so he would be different.

If you are looking to go the "different" route when it comes to naming your baby, there are some names you will want to avoid.

Here are 10 names that you are going to want to stay away from if you want something unique and special. These were the most popular names in New York State given to babies in 2023.

First, we will start with the girls. Here are the most popular girls' names in New York for 2023.

EMMA

OLIVIA

MIA

SOPHIA

LEAH

Here are the most popular boys' names in New York for 2023.

LIAM

NOAH

ETHAN

LUCAS

JACOB

Of course, you do want to be careful to not go way overboard with the unique name. My son Avry will never have the chance to get a cup or keychain with his name on it unless we special order it. That is something you will just have to remember if you choose to go with a unique name.

