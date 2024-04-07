Getting Marijuana Will Be Even Easier In New York

Marijuana has been legal to use and possess in New York State for nearly 3 years. There are still plenty of restrictions but a major one is about to go away.

Marijuana Laws in New York State

Right now, New Yorkers who are over 21 years of age can have up to 3 ounces of cannabis, and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis without legal penalty. However, it’s still against the law for most adults to grow their own at home. Only New Yorkers with a prescription for medical marijuana can legally grow it at home. In this case, they can grow up to three mature plants and three immature plants per person. They can also possess up to five pounds of cultivated cannabis.

These rules were put into place by New York’s Cannabis Control Board.

What Is The Cannabis Control Board?

Created under New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management, the Cannabis Control Board is part of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in order to “oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale, and taxation of medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp within New York State.”

The board met recently to discuss the current regulations regarding adults growing their own weed at home, and as a result, it looks like those rules are about to change.

New Marijuana Regulations Approved In New York State

New York’s Cannabis Control Board gave the go-ahead to adopt new rules that will allow anyone 21+ to legally grow their own marijuana.

The rules will be as follows:

Each residence or property (no matter how many people live there) can grow up to six mature plants and six immature plants.

Each residence can possess up to five pounds of cannabis that has been trimmed from their own plants.

Additionally, the newly proposed regulations would let licensed store owners and operators sell “starter” marijuana plants to their customers, in order to generate more revenue.

When Will New York’s New Cannabis Rules Take Effect?

Slow down - you can’t grow your own weed at home just yet.

Now that the new regulations regarding homegrown weed are approved, they’re subject to a 60-day public comment period before they become legal, so the earliest New York State residents could begin to grow their own plants is April 16th.

As for retailers who want to sell “starter” marijuana plants to their customers, they’ll first need to obtain a nursery dealer registration certificate from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. They’ll also be required to put a label on each plant for sale that indicates which strain it is, the expected date of harvest, and a “keep out of reach of children” warning.

