Why Are Some People Not Mowing Their Lawns In New York?
Spring is here and soon you will hear the whirl of lawnmowers all over your neighborhood, or will you?
As we get into the month of April and through the month of May, you may see some signs on your neighbor's lawn that say "We Don't Mow Our Lawn For The Bees"
EXTRA: BAN ON GAS LAWN EQUIPMENT COMING SOON IN NEW YORK
It is true, most experts say that you should not mow your lawn in April and May because that is when the bees go out and pollinate and if you mow you destroy all of the plants and flowers the bees need.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
There is even a movement called "Low Mow Spring" or "No Mow May" where groups of people will not mow their lawns for the entire month of May.
READ MORE: IS SUMMER SNOW A REAL THING IN NEW YORK STATE?
They encouraged residents to keep their lawnmowers quiet during the month of May.
Springtime is crucial to bees as it begins their life cycle. Newly emerged native bees are hungry and will look to fly from flower to flower to get nectar and pollen.
By not mowing in the month of May you are allowing floral resources that may be hard to find, to be available for the bees.
By allowing your lawn and the flowers on it to grow longer and bloom, your lawn can provide the nectar and pollen to help bees in your area thrive.
When you mow less, you help create an abundance of pollen and nectar for wildlife including bees and other pollinators.
If you can't or don't want to go the whole month without mowing, maybe reduce the number of times you mow the lawn in the month.
The 7 Biggest Eyesores You'll Find on Upstate New York Lawns
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips
5 Things You Will Find At Every Lawn Fete
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
Mice Tunnels On The Front Lawn
Gallery Credit: Clay Moden