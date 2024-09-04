These Are The Largest Lottery Jackpots In New York History
Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing could be a recording-breaking one here in New York.
The jackpot prize of $575 million dollars would set a new record of the largest jackpot ever won by a New York Resident by almost $100 million dollars.
There hasn’t been a grand prize Mega Millions winner since June 4th.
Here is a look at the largest lottery jackpots ever won by a New York Resident.
6. $202 Million Dollars
A group of players who played under an LLC named 1937 Flatbush Ave Dodgers LLC won the Powerball prize on June 1st, 2011.
5.$208 Million Dollars
Daniel Bruckner claimed the Mega Millions jackpot winning just a shade over $200 million dollars in December of 2011.
4. $319 Million Dollars
Seven co-workers from Albany pulled their money and had the winning ticket for the Mega Millions. They took home $319 million dollars in 2011.
3. $326 Million Dollars
Harold Diamond held the record for the largest lottery jackpot in New York for seven years. He took home the Mega Millions jackpot in 2014.
2. $432 Million Dollars
This winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in September of 2021. The NY Lottery does not know who owns the tickets.
1. $476 Million Dollars
Johnnie Taylor took home the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing in April of 2023.
Any of those jackpots could definitely help some dreams come true. Remember if you plan on playing the lottery, play responsibly.
