These Are The Largest Lottery Jackpots In New York History

These Are The Largest Lottery Jackpots In New York History

Photo Credit: Canva

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing could be a recording-breaking one here in New York.

READ MORE: SEVERAL BIG MONEY WINNING POWERBALL TICKETS SOLD IN NEW YORK OVER THE WEEKEND. 

The jackpot prize of $575 million dollars would set a new record of the largest jackpot ever won by a New York Resident by almost $100 million dollars.

There hasn’t been a grand prize Mega Millions winner since June 4th.

Here is a look at the largest lottery jackpots ever won by a New York Resident.

 

6. $202 Million Dollars

A group of players who played under an LLC named 1937 Flatbush Ave Dodgers LLC won the Powerball prize on June 1st, 2011.

5.$208 Million Dollars

Daniel Bruckner claimed the Mega Millions jackpot winning just a shade over $200 million dollars in December of 2011.

4. $319 Million Dollars

Seven co-workers from Albany pulled their money and had the winning ticket for the Mega Millions. They took home $319 million dollars in 2011.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

3. $326 Million Dollars

Harold Diamond held the record for the largest lottery jackpot in New York for seven years. He took home the Mega Millions jackpot in 2014.

2. $432 Million Dollars

This winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in September of 2021. The NY Lottery does not know who owns the tickets.

1. $476 Million Dollars

Johnnie Taylor took home the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing in April of 2023.

READ MORE: BIG MONEY MEGA MILLIONS TICKETS SOLD IN NEW YORK STATE.

Any of those jackpots could definitely help some dreams come true. Remember if you plan on playing the lottery, play responsibly.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets

These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers

These numbers come up the most often in the Mega Millions drawing.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Powerball Numbers

These numbers come up most often in the Powerball drawing.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM