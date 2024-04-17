More changes are coming to your local TV newsroom as another long-time anchor said goodbye.

Last week, Jon Scott announced that he is leaving his job as sports anchor at Spectrum News after 10+ years. Scott joined the Spectrum News 1 team in 2014.

Scott posted a goodbye message on his social media, thanking several co-workers and viewers.

Scott did not announce where he was moving to and if he would be at another TV station.

Scott is the 2nd long-time TV personality to leave the airwaves in Western New York over the past couple of months. WGRZ's Heather Ly left the station in March after 17 years.

But you won't see her behind a different news desk. According to the Buffalo Broadcaster's Association, Ly has taken a new job as a marketing specialist with Kaleida Health.

Ly left WGRZ after she turned down the role of the anchor of "Most Buffalo", a job that went to longtime reporter Lauren Hall.

