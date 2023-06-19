New Jersey needs to legalize raw milk (Opinion)

It makes no sense to me that Jodi and I need to travel out of state to buy raw milk and cheese. New Jersey is the only state in the union to outright ban the sale of raw milk.

Every other state allows for the sale in some capacity. Twelve states allow for direct-to-consumer retail sales while many others allow for farm shares or direct-from-the-farm sales. Whether NJ legalizes "herd share," direct retail, or direct from-the-farm sales, it's time to legalize raw milk in our state.

Glass of the milk. Lilechka75 loading...

The health benefits cannot be ignored. A comprehensive study done by the National Institutes of Health demonstrates what farmers have been saying for decades: the probiotics in raw milk are critical to gut health.

In addition to the incredible health benefits including boosting the immune system and delivering bioavailable nutrients to your body, it's delicious.

When you see every state allowing some sale of raw milk, with 46 allowing direct sales for human consumption, it's time for NJ to follow suit and do something that will help create a healthier population and support local farming.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:



The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom