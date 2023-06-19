Here’s why your home should not be a smart-home (Opinion)

Call it old fashioned, call it a rejection of progress, whatever you call it, there will be no smart-homing of our home.

Long before we were having a debate over social credit scoring or ESG rankings, we rejected the idea of having so-called "smart" technology run our home. I get it, my phone is always "spying," they say even when it's off, but I can put the phone away in my office and at least secure some privacy. Not so with the smart systems.

A system that is always listening and controlling door access, ordering privileges, and climate control is more in control than you are. One man found that out the hard way when Amazon shut down his "smart" home after a delivery driver reported that he was subjected to racist comments.

The whole thing turned out to be a misunderstanding but even if a homeowner made inappropriate remarks, how could that be grounds to lose control of his home?

It seems to me that if you are paying for a product and then essentially turning over control and access to your daily chores, short of criminal activity, even a non-government company should not be able to deny service.

We live in a hyper-sensitive, politically correct environment today. Everyone is offended by everything. Racist comments have no place in a civilized society but to lose access to a service/product that you are paying for over an allegation of racism? Completely inappropriate and unacceptable.

Of course, today it's racism, tomorrow it's questioning government war or vaccine decisions. Where does the political correctness pushed by the "thought police" end?

For us, we're not waiting for the academic/legal debate to run its course. No smart technology running access to our home. How about you? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and weigh in!

