How Hailee Steinfeld Showed Support For Bills in New York City

While Buffalo's Bills QB Josh Allen and the Bills were in Kansas City his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, showed her support from afar.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 yesterday in yet another game that was attended by Taylor Swift. She, of course, is dating Chiefs' Tight End Travis Kelce. Some wondered if Josh Allen's high-profile girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, would also attend the game. She did not, as it turns out, but she did show her support on the streets of New York City while out with friends.

JustJared.com reports:

Hailee Steinfeld stepped out with a friend on a rainy day on Sunday (December 10) in New York City.

While wearing this Bills' hat:

The pair have been officially dating since this past summer. She has not been around the team as much as Taylor Swift has been around the Chiefs, but that's because she and Josh prefer to keep their relationship more private than public. That's probably a good omen for them, as public relationships, like Taylor and Travis, don't always end well. That, of course, does not mean a travesty for Taylor and Travis. After all, Tony Romo may have accidentally spilled the beans on their long-term outlook.