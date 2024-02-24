Erie County, New York Man Wins $1 Million Dollars With Lottery

2024 has started off very good for one man from Western New York.

The New York State Lottery announced that a man from Angola won one of the top prizes of $1 million dollars playing the Cashword Bonus scratch-off game.

Robert Fehr, Sr. of Angola purchased the winning ticket at purchased at Corner Market located at 6766 Erie Blvd. in Derby and came forward to claim his $1 million dollar prize on January 24th.

The New York Lottery announced that three more grand prize $1 million dollar winning Cashword Bonus scratch-off games are still in circulation.

Take a look at the New York Lottery scratch-off games that give you the best chance at winning.

Another big winner from these scratch-off games is schools in Erie County. The New York Lottery announced that school districts in Erie County received over $265 thousand dollars in lottery Aid to Education funds last year.

Robert Fehr, Sr is the first million-dollar lottery winner so far this year. Overall there have been 15 people who have come forward to claim a lottery prize worth $1 million or more since the beginning of the year.

After all the taxes were taken out, Fehr took home a single lump sum payment of $475,230.

You can see the latest million-dollar winners in New York State HERE.

If you are also looking for an edge to be the next big lottery winner here in Western New York, check out the most commonly drawn Mega Millions numbers. Tonight's jackpot would be a New York record at 525 million dollars.

