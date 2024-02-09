New Burger Spot Is Officially Open In Western New York
People in Western New York now have a new burger spot they can add to the long list of good burger joints in the 716.
As of this weekend, Buffalo Bros Burger has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the Village of Hamburg.
They held their soft opening over the weekend and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for now.
The new restaurant is located at 180 Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg.
The owners of Buffalo Bros Burgers have owned and operated a food truck for the last several years and decided to open up their first brick-and-mortar store last year. They have been working on fixing up the location since September of 2023 and are now open for business.
They currently do not have online ordering. All orders must be done in person at the new location.
Also, the owners announced that the food truck will be shut down for several weeks are they work on getting this new location up and running.
If you can't make it out to Hamburg or want a nice juicy burger during the week there are plenty of places to grab one no matter where you live or work.
