New Burger Spot Is Officially Open In Western New York

People in Western New York now have a new burger spot they can add to the long list of good burger joints in the 716.

As of this weekend, Buffalo Bros Burger has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the Village of Hamburg.



They held their soft opening over the weekend and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for now.

The new restaurant is located at 180 Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg.

The owners of Buffalo Bros Burgers have owned and operated a food truck for the last several years and decided to open up their first brick-and-mortar store last year. They have been working on fixing up the location since September of 2023 and are now open for business.

They currently do not have online ordering. All orders must be done in person at the new location.

Also, the owners announced that the food truck will be shut down for several weeks are they work on getting this new location up and running.

If you can't make it out to Hamburg or want a nice juicy burger during the week there are plenty of places to grab one no matter where you live or work.

Grovers Bar and Grill

This East Amherst burger joint was once featured on the Food Network Show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”. They got their name from former President Grover Cleveland. The restaurant is actually in the president's former hunting lodge.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Vizzi's

This burger place is located in Kenmore and is known to serve juicy burgers and a heaping helping of fries.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Stooges Stuffed Burger Bar

This Lockport Bar bar has a very unique style of burger. Their burgers are stuffed! That's right all sorts of goodies like bacon, cheese, olives, peanut butter, and more are stuffed right into the patty!

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Rock Burger USA

With three locations in Western New York, you can enjoy a huge juicy stuffed burger no matter where you live. Many of the burgers on the menu are also named after Western New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Stack Burger

Located on Abbot Road, Stack Burger serves hot off-the-grill juicy burgers that will make you want to eat three or four of them. Family-owned and operated, Stack Burger is like having your uncle on the grill serving up burgers on the 4th of July.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

