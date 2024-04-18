While malls have seen better days, there are still plenty of them operating in New York State.

With the ability to order anything we want and have it delivered right to our door, many of us have forgotten how much fun a trip to our local shopping mall can be.

Remember back in high school when meeting friends at the mall was the ultimate weekend activity? A soft pretzel in one hand, an Orange Julius in the other, paper bags looped over both arms? Sure, it was easy to blow our entire month’s allowance in just a few hours, but boy-oh-boy was it worth it for the rush of showing off our new duds at school on Monday.

Malls aren’t just for shopping, either. Growing up, some of my favorite memories were tagging along with my Grandma to meet her friends for coffee (hot chocolate for me, of course) and going on a long, early morning "power walk" past the gated stores to get our “steps” in.

New York State is home to some of the largest shopping malls in the country, and while many face challenges, these are all still in operation. Some of them are even thriving. Check out the list.

The 10 Biggest Malls In New York State

Destiny USA - Syracuse, NY

2,400,000 square feet

Popular spots: Nordstrom Rack, Wonderworks Destiny, H&M

Roosevelt Field - Garden City, NY

2,366,692 square feet

Popular spots: Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Palisades Center - West Nyack, NY

2,200,000 square feet

Popular spots: Palisades Center Ice Rink, Palisades Climb Adventure Ropes Course, Ferris Wheel.

Green Acres Mall - Valley Stream, NY

2,081,000 square feet

Popular spots: G by Guess, Macy’s, Hook & Reel

Crossgates Mall - Albany, NY

1,700,000 square feet

Popular spots: Zara, Best Buy, Burlington

Walden Galleria - Cheektowaga, NY

1,600,000 square feet

Popular spots: DSW, Kids For Less, Old Navy

The Mall at Greece Ridge - Greece, NY

1,423,411 square feet

Popular spots: Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Barnes & Noble

Eastview Mall - Victor, NY

1,361,325 square feet

Popular spots: Von Maur, Dick’s House of Sport, Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Smith Haven Mall - Lake Grove, NY

1,302,412 square feet

Popular spots: BoxLunch, LEGO Store, Lush.

Colonie Center - Roessleville, NY

1,300,000 square feet

Popular spots: Boscov's, Christmas Tree Shops, Whole Foods.

