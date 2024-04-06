This Pizzeria Named Best In New York State
We made it to Friday and it is the perfect time to go and grab a slice of your favorite pizza.
The best part is that we have tons of amazing pizzerias here, in fact, several were recently named some of the best in the country by Yelp!
Based on all the reviews, there was one Pizzeria that came out on top over all the other pizzerias in the state.
WHAT IS YELP?
Yelp! is an American company that uses user reviews to rank businesses across the country. It is free to use and the reviews are based on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
WHO USES YELP?
According to www.techjury.net, over 80 million users visit the Yelp! platform every month. They use the review service to review restaurants, businesses, and services.
HOW DID YELP RANK THE BEST PIZZERIA IN AMERICA?
Yelp! used the number of reviews in the pizza category to make the master list. They then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
WHAT PIZZERIA WAS NAMED THE BEST IN AMERICA?
According to Yelp!, based on all the reviews and other factors, Pequod’s Pizzeria, Chicago, Illinois was named the best pizzeria in America.
WHAT PIZZERA WAS NAMED BEST IN NEW YORK STATE?
Lombardi’s Pizza, in New York City, was the highest-ranked pizzeria in New York, making it the best pizzeria in the entire state. They are known as "America’s first pizzeria".
HOW MANY NEW YORK PIZZERIAS MADE THE TOP 100?
In total six pizzeras in New York State made the Top 100. You can see the Top 100 Pizzerias in America according to Yelp! by clicking HERE.
No matter where you go to get a pizza, you might want to avoid these toppings.
