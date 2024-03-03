Two Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In Western New York

The Lent season is in full swing and many people will be heading out to grab a Fish Fry tonight for lunch or dinner.

Did you know that Western New York has some of the best Fish Fries in the entire country?

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields

Mashed.com recently came out with their list of the "Best Fish Fries In America" and two restaurants from Western New York made the list.

With the 40 days of Lent starting on Ash Wednesday, February 14th, and going until Thursday, March 28th, there will be plenty of people looking to grab a delicious fish fry.

Here are the two Western New York restaurants that made the list of America's Best Fish Fry.

Apple Granny - Lewiston, New York

Located near Niagara Falls, Apple Granny is known to not only eat locals but also the many tourists who come to visit the Falls. Apple Granny has been around for a long time, starting as a General Store in 1830.

Wiechec's - Buffalo, New York

While Buffalo is known as the home of the original chicken wing, it is also home to an amazing place for a Friday Fish Fry. Wiechec's is one of the many places in Western New York that serve up a fish fry that hangs over the plate.

Get our free mobile app

If you are now in the mood for an amazing Fish Fry the good news is that there is probably an amazing fish fry place close to you.

Check out some places to grab one today.

Western New Yorkers Name Their Favorite Place For Fish Fries It is Fish Fry season and we asked people in Western New York to tell us their favorite spots for a tasty fish fry. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

20 Essential Fish Fry Places in Western New York for 2024 The top 20 fish fry restaurants in Buffalo for 2024.