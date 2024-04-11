Two of the world’s 400 richest people live in NJ

Maybe the rich don’t live right next door to you. Or in your same town. Yet they’re here.

They live in the same state and maybe drive the same highways and use the same airport. They’re among us. We have many millionaires. Even some billionaires.

Then we have these two.

Forbes put out a list of the 400 richest people not in the country, not in North America, but in the entire world. And out of the 400 richest people on the planet two of them choose to live right here in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

No, one is not Phil Murphy. Not even close.

Before we tell you who’s living here, there are a few former New Jerseyans who made the list. Among them is Bernard Marcus who founded Home Depot. He went to South Side High School in Newark then graduated from Rutgers in New Brunswick. Now 94 he lives in Atlanta and is worth over $10 billion.

David Tepper used to live in Short Hills and is the founder of a hedge fund company and owner of the Carolina Panthers. He and his $20 billion are now in Florida.

Even the megarich want to leave New Jersey. But not everyone.

Human hands exchanging money - closeup shot zest_marina loading...

The 364th richest person on Earth is John Overdeck and lives in Millburn. A 54-year-old math prodigy who placed silver at the International Mathematical Olympiad when he was 16 is the co-founder of the hedge fund firm Two Sigma Investments. He’s worth $7.3 billion.

Then there’s Rocco Commisso. The 74-year-old founder and CEO of Mediacom is the richest man in New Jersey and the 322nd richest man in the world. He earned a free ride to Columbia University which now has a soccer stadium bearing his name thanks to his donations. He’s a former CFO of Cablevision which Time Warner acquired in the 90’s. He lives in Saddle River and has a fortune of $8 billion.

Filled with more well-known names like Musk and Bezos you’ll find the full list here.

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.