2023-24 Winter Forecast For New York: When Is Snow Coming?

We are moving towards the second half of November and into December and this is when we usually start to see the snow fly across New York.

With an El Nino this winter, what kind of winter weather are we expecting across The Empire State this winter season?

There have been a couple of early predictions that are calling for a milder and drier winter than we have seen over the past couple of years.

Here is a look at some Winter Weather predictions for New York State.

OLD FARMER'S ALMANAC WINTER 2023-24 FORECAST

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a much cooler winter this year compared to last year. The "El Nino" that has formed in the Pacific will bring a change in the weather across New York compared to last year.

There are indications that an El Niño (an unusually high-water temperature off the Pacific Coast of South America), will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024. If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice.

DIRECT WINTER FORECAST 2023-24

Direct Weather is also calling for a much cooler and snowier winter than last year here in New York. Check out this video that shows more precipitation and below-average temperature across New York State.

SNOWCHANCE WINTER FORECAST 2023-24

The website snowchance.com is calling for lots of snow from November all the way through April in Western New York. According to the site, there is a good chance of "Winter Storm" conditions in November before coming back down to more normal averages of snow in December and January.

photo courtsey snowchance.com

Hopefully, the snow will be more spread out that the two monster snow storms that impacted parts of New York last winter.

Check out some photos from the Thanksgiving and Christmas snowstorms that hit New York State.

