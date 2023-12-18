😀 Bill and Eric finally get together to cook

😀 The perfect Holiday or New Year's Eve menu

😀 Elegant, simple and delicious recipe

The first annual Bill Spadea/Eric Scott Cook-a-palooza is in the books!

It was such a fun time getting together to test our culinary skills and enjoy some Christmas fellowship.

I curated this hearty menu to savor a variety of Winter flavors on small plates.

This is the perfect menu for Holiday guests and ideal for New Year's Eve when you guests may be enjoying adult beverages.

The other nice thing about this menu is that many of the ingredients used in multiple dishes, reducing what you have to purchase.

I'll be posting a different recipe each day this week.

The Menu

Corn Chowder

Steamed Saffron Mussels

Steak Crostini

Pan seared scallops with corn relish

Today's recipe: Corn Chowder

This corn chowder is a snap to make and takes very little time. I dice the veggies and potato on the small side, so it cooks quickly. Be careful not to overcook, or the potatoes will get mushy.

I often make this chowder when the corn in fresh in late Summer and Early Fall, but you can easily substitute frozen corn.

The key to unlocking the great flavor of this dish is to puree' half of the corn kernels before adding to the stock. This adds a wonderful creamy texture to the dish, and cuts down on the amount of cream needed.

I also leave the skin on the red potatoes. It adds a nice texture and helps to keep the potatoes from getting mushy.

This recipe is for 4-5 generous portions. You can easily upscale the recipe if you need a larger batch.

Herbs de provence adds delicious and savory notes to the broth. If you don't have it, you can use the same amount of Italian seasoning.

Shopping list:

2 1/2 cups chicken stock

4 - 6 baby red potatoes (1/4 inch dice)

1/4 cup half and half or cream

1 celery stalk (small dice)

1/2 yellow onion (small dice)

1/4 red pepper (1/4 inch dice)

16oz bag frozen white or yellow corn (separated)

Herbs de provence (1/2 teaspoon or to taste)

salt and pepper (to taste)

How to make it:

In a blender or food processor, add half of the corn and 1/2 cup of chicken stock. Puree' the corn until smooth.

Add the celery, onion and red pepper to a medium saucepan with a little oil and sauté for 3 minutes

Add the remaining chicken stock and dice potatoes and bring to a simmer

Stir in the corn puree, add the Herbs de provence.

Taste for salt, and season with salt and pepper as desired

Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Stir in the cream or half-and-half, remove from heat a serve with a piece of crusty bread.

