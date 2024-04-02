NJ eatery specializes in garlic knots and people are obsessed

The eclectic dining scene that is the state of New Jersey has every kind of specialty restaurant from those featuring bacon to those featuring grilled cheese, and two eateries that specialize in baked potatoes.

This is a new one and to me one that needs to be thoroughly explored.

Hold My Knots is a garlic knot restaurant in New Jersey, and it specializes in all things garlic knots.

Because that’s face it. Garlic knots are the quintessential appetizer. You can put anything on them. You can slather them with sauce. You can dip them. They can be a vessel for all things wonderful.

At Hold My Knots you’ll be treated to warm garlic knot sliders. That’s their specialty. Everything from cheesecake to chicken vodka parm.

You can also get buttery stuffed knots or an insanely decadent pizza made of garlic knot crust.( I want to meet the person who came up with that idea. And marry him.)

And of course, you’ll have plenty of marinara and vodka sauce for dipping and mopping and slathering. Yum.

If all of these ideas tempt you, you’ve got the idea.

Hold My Knots began its journey in NYC's Gansevoort Market as the Big Apple's first-ever little knot shop. After a few years, HMK seized the opportunity to relocate to a standalone spot at 134 Broadway in Hillsdale.

Then, they ventured into the food truck scene, traveling to new locations weekly and catering private parties and corporate events.

Specializing in garlic knot sliders, HMK crafts slider-sized sandwiches filled with favorites like chicken parm, eggplant parm, and meatball parm, all topped with garlic and parmesan cheese.

And as of that weren’t enough, they also offer crazy unique appetizers, grill menu items, and pizzas. And don’t forget gourmet milkshakes, and tons of other delicious options available daily.

Listen, I am the person who orders an extra side of garlic knots when they’re available. And then I dip them in anything in sight. So this place is basically heaven.

Is there a person in New Jersey who doesn’t love garlic knots? It’s possible. But I don’t want to live in a world where there is no place for garlic knot freaks like me to indulge their culinary fantasies.

