Zero tolerance: Pa. police not allowing teens into carnival without a parent
🔴 The Neshaminy Mall Carnival opened Thursday and runs 10 days
🔴 'Unacceptable behavior' the first night led to a big rule change
🔴 Adults accompanying teens should be prepared to show ID
BENSALEM — If you're going to the Neshaminy Mall carnival you'll have to bring a parent, too.
After "a night of unacceptable activity on and around the carnival grounds" at the mall alongside Route 1 in Bensalem police instituted a rule requiring everyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian that is 21 years of age or older.
"Bensalem Police will have a ZERO tolerance policy as it relates to criminal activity of juveniles and adults who attend this year's carnival at Neshaminy Mall," police said on their website.
Everyone over the age of 18 should have ID available. There will only be a single entrance into the carnival.
Police did not disclose the nature of the unruly behavior. Comments on the police Facebook page mentioned fights, teens walking around slapping people, a group fighting with police because they got kicked out of the carnival and people jumping barricades.
Increased police, and security presence
There will also be an increase in the presence of Bensalem and security personnel who work for Dreamland Amusements, the promoter of the carnival.
The fair will close at 10 p.m. every night.
"These changes have been made so that everyone who attends this years carnival can have a good time and enjoy themselves," police said.
Police responded to separate reports of an armed robbery and a possible kidnapping at the Brunswick Square mall in East Brunswick Saturday night where the Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) Fest carnival was being held.
Nick DeMauro, LEAD Executive Director, told New Jersey 101.5 that he spoke with East Brunswick police Chief Frank LoSacco and clarified the reported incidents were not connected to the carnival. He noted the Habit Burger was located on the other side of the mall parking lot and there were no issues within the carnival space.
Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was used in this report
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
