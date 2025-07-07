Bucks County man, armed with knife, bites victim in wild domestic dispute, police say

🚨Xiangxing He punched and bit several family members

🚨He also came at a family member with a knife

WARRINGTON, Pa. — Several members of a family were involved in a domestic dispute that involved punching and biting the night of July 1.

Warrington police said Xiangxing He, 47, first got into an argument at a home on Diane's Way around 11:30 p.m. that turned violent when he slapped a family member across the face. When other family members stepped in to break up the confrontation, he grabbed a kitchen knife.

He went after the family member he slapped but was kept away only to punch the member in the face, according to police.

Bite in the chest

Another family member said he bit him in the chest. Police found a bite mark visible in that area of the victim's body.

He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harrassment. He was being held Monday at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail or 10% bond.

