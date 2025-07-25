🚨A skimmer was found on registers at Costco in Warminster

🚨Two suspects are believed to have affixed the skimmers

🚨Their images were released in hopes the public could identify them

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Police are trying to identify two men they say put a skimmer on a register, the latest in a spate of similar finds at retailers around the area.

The device that is often placed over a real credit card reader and quietly steams credit card numbers, PINS and passwords was found on July 19 at Costco. Police have released security images of the two suspects believed to have placed the skimmer.

Police asked anyone who recognized the suspects to call them at 215-672-1000.

Widespread scam in eastern PA

Skimmers were found at a Wawa on Bethlehem Pike in Souderton on May 5 and May 11. Another device was found at the Assi Plaza International Food Store on Welsh Road in North Wales, according to Montgomery Township police.

Skimmer found at a Wawa in Soudetrton in May Skimmer found at a Wawa in Soudetrton in May (Montgomery police) loading...

The FBI has tips to avoid falling victim to a skimmer:

⬛ Inspect ATMs, POS terminals, and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Don't use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

⬛Be especially alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, since these are popular targets

⬛Routinely monitor your credit card, bank, and EBT or other benefits accounts to promptly identify any unauthorized transactions. If possible, set email or text-message alerts to notify you of card or account transactions.

⬛Contact your financial institution immediately if the ATM doesn't return your card after you end or cancel a transaction. This may suggest the presence of a foreign device in the card reader.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom