Dog pack tears into man on Philadelphia street before cop shoots them

🐶 Four dogs and a Cane Corso attack a man knocking him to the ground

PHILADELPHIA — A viral video show a city police officer shooting at several pit bulls and a Cane Corso that brutally attacked a man Wednesday morning.

Video of the 10:15 a.m. incident on Fairmount Avenue and Union Street in West Philadelphia shows the four pit pulls and the Cano Coso crossing the street toward a 53-year-old man walking on the sidewalk. The dogs surround the man and knock him to the ground.

The Cane Corso jumps at a woman who attempts to help the man being attacked. The pack continues to maul the man as a police vehicle arrives.

The officer fires four times at the dogs before they scatter. The Cane Coro runs at a man holding a rake wearing a yellow safety vest but is unsteady on his feet.

The Cane Corso writhes in pain kicking its feet in the air before stopping as the video ends.

WARNING: Profanity and violence

Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said the dogs had been reported to be loose in the neighborhood. The responding officer used his siren to distract the dogs before using his handgun.

The man who was attacked was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment of bite wounds throughout his body. The officer was not injured.

Per department policy, the officer, whose name was not disclosed, has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation.

Cane Corso dogs are described by the American Kennel Club as "peerless protectors" who are "assertive and confident."

They typically weigh over 100 pounds and stand at about 28 inches at the shoulder. A cane corso is typically loyal and protective of its family, according to breeders.

