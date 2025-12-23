Breaking: Explosion at Bucks County nursing home — people feared trapped
BRISTOL, Pa. — People are feared to be trapped after an explosion at a Bucks County nursing home on Tuesday afternoon
An explosion was reported around 2:15 p.m. at the Silver Lake nursing home on Tower Road that sent a column of smoke and flames into the air.The incident was declared a mass casualty event, according to 6 ABC Action News. Bath Road has been closed between Otter Street and Route 13.
This facility is also known as the Bristol Health and Rehab Center.
Levittown Live reported that a fire broke out in the rubble as crews tried to find the residents of the home. Family members of residents were also showing up at the facility.
6 ABC Action News reported that fire companies from New Jersey are also responding to the scene.
Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks said in a statement it was a gas explosion.
There has been no official statement on the number of casualties, if any.
A nurse who works at the facility told 6 ABC Action News that there was a smell of gas in the building during the weekend. She said that she has tried calling colleagues who were working who have not answered their phones.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
