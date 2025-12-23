BRISTOL, Pa. — People are feared to be trapped after an explosion at a Bucks County nursing home on Tuesday afternoon

An explosion was reported around 2:15 p.m. at the Silver Lake nursing home on Tower Road that sent a column of smoke and flames into the air.The incident was declared a mass casualty event, according to 6 ABC Action News. Bath Road has been closed between Otter Street and Route 13.

This facility is also known as the Bristol Health and Rehab Center.

Levittown Live reported that a fire broke out in the rubble as crews tried to find the residents of the home. Family members of residents were also showing up at the facility.

6 ABC Action News reported that fire companies from New Jersey are also responding to the scene.

Fire and explosion at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Tues, Dec. 23. 2025

Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks said in a statement it was a gas explosion.

There has been no official statement on the number of casualties, if any.

A nurse who works at the facility told 6 ABC Action News that there was a smell of gas in the building during the weekend. She said that she has tried calling colleagues who were working who have not answered their phones.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

