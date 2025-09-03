BREAKING: SEPTA and FanDuel step up for Eagles fans for season opener

🏈 Regular SEPTA service will be available for the Eagles season opener

Philadelphia Eagles fans will have regular SEPTA service to Thursday night's season opener at Lincoln Financial Field, including free rides home.

The cash-strapped agency has started implementing service cuts that would have severely cut service to the opener against the Dallas Cowboys, causing potential crippling traffic issues before and after the game.

For at least the first game, online betting company FanDuel will provide "resources" for full service on the Broad Street Line before and after the game on a normal schedule, according to SEPTA. Before the game, B2 Express trips will run every 10 minutes to supplement B1 Local service.

Free ride home

The ride home on SEPTA will be free courtesy of FanDuel. Fans are urged to go to the NRG Station as quickly as possible to catch one of 10 B2 Express and six B1 Local trains. Trips home will begin as soon as halftime and continue for approximately 70 minutes.

"We appreciate FanDuel and SEPTA for collaborating to help provide Eagles fans with convenient transportation to-and-from our home opener," Eagles president Don Smolenski said in a statement. "Their generous support will assist fans in getting to Lincoln Financial Field so that we can all enjoy the Championship Moment together as we take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys."

SEPTA president Scott Sauer said the agency is "grateful to FanDuel for stepping up."

A Common Pleas Court on Friday stopped future service cuts and a fare increase. Gov. Josh Shapiro said talks are continuing between Democratic and Republican legislators on a state budget to provide SEPTA with funding.

