MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A New Jersey woman died after a Sunday night crash on an icy patch of Route 295.

Samantha Cote, 34, of High Bridge, was approaching the off-ramp to Route 1 south about 8:50 p.m. when she lost control of her Toyota Corolla. State Police said Cote went across several lanes, hit a guard rail and went back onto the highway where she spun around.

The Corolla was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta in the left lane. The impact sent Cote into the right lane shoulder. Cote was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne where she was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old male driver of the Jetta was also treated at St. Mary.

Veteran child care leader

Cote was a longtime employee of the YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy who recently became School Director of The Goddard School of Millville.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Samantha Cote, a beloved child care leader at the YMCA of MEWSA for over a decade," Rose Cushing, president and CEO of the YMCA said in an email. "Her dedication to nurturing children, from infancy to school age, and her unwavering commitment to our community embodied the spirit of the Y. Samantha made a lasting impact on so many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew her."

