Someone trying to help firefighters at NJ house fire makes matters worse

POINT PLEASANT — No matter how well-intentioned, a Jersey Shore fire company is warning bystanders from "helping" at fire scenes.

Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 said a bystander at a Hall Avenue house fire on Friday turned on a fire hydrant before the supply hose was attached to the fire engine, leading to what it called "a catastrophic event" where the entire roll of hose started to rapidly fill.

Instruction at the Ocean County Fire Academy Instruction at the Ocean County Fire Academy (Ocean County Fire Academy) loading...

Catastrophe avoided

The 5-inch supply hose weighs 100 pounds per section when it's dry.

"Not only could this action have seriously injured people on the fire ground but worse it could of put our fire fighters in danger of running out of water while actively fighting the fire, putting not only their lives as risk, as well as causing significantly more damage to the home we are fighting to save," the department said on its Facebook page.

Ocean County firefighter recruits get over 200 hours of classroom and hands-on training at the Ocean County Fire Academy before they join a fire company. Classes include lessons on school bus and elevator rescues, searches and handling hazardous materials.

