New report reveals which states are best for raising kids. NJ families will want to see this
For obvious reasons, starting a family is incredibly daunting. One thing you have to be sure of is that you’re doing it in a place that isn’t dangerous.
A new study revealed which states in America are the most and least safe for raising a family, and New Jersey parents are going to like the results.
Safe states to raise your children
The study, conducted by Whitley Law Firm, analyzed 26 various safety factors across each state to determine which ones were most ideal for raising a family.
These fell into the following categories:
⚫ Violent and sexual crimes (including rape, assault, homicide, sexual assault, manslaughter, prostitution, and trafficking).
⚫ Firearm possession among young people in schools
⚫ Theft crimes
⚫ Drug crimes
⚫ Environmental and infrastructure factors (including air quality, water quality, and road quality).
⚫ Birth complications
⚫ Motor vehicle accidents and fatalities
⚫ Fatality rates in young people
Most dangerous states to live
Each safety factor was then put into an index, to calculate an overall risk score (out of 100) to determine the most dangerous and the safest states to raise a family.
The most dangerous state was Louisiana, which received an overall score of 68.86 out of 100.
Luckily for us in the Garden State, we had a much lower score. The second lowest, in fact!
New Jersey ranked as the second safest state with an overall risk score of 20 out of 100. The sexual assault rates in New Jersey are the lowest of any state when looked at in relation to the population at just 2.47 cases per 100,000 people a month.
The drug rate in New Jersey is the lowest in the country too, at 6.44 cases per 100,000 people.
We were beaten only by Massachusetts, which had a risk score of 19.28 out of 100.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.