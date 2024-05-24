Pa. man charged after keying car with slurs, threatening owner
☑️ The keying of a vehicle was captured on video in a parking lot
☑️ A threat was made to "put a bullet" in the head of the vehicle owner
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he keyed a vehicle and threatened to shoot its owner.
A resident of Westminster Apartments on Valley Road said Mateusz Andrzejczuk wrote "Jew" on the driver's side door, "fag" on the trunk and made a long scratch around most of the vehicle on May 10, according to Warrington police. The incident was captured on video, police said.
The damage was estimated at over $3,600 by the resident.
Shooting threat
The resident also had video of Andrzejczuk threatening to "put a bullet in his skull" and calling him racial slurs. Police did not disclose a reason for Andrzejczuk's actions.
Andrzejczuk was arrested on Tuesday and charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He is being held on $10,000 bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
10 Reasons Why New Hope, PA's LGBTQ+ Pride Event is the BEST in the Country
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST
Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt