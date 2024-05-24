Pa. man charged after keying car with slurs, threatening owner

☑️ The keying of a vehicle was captured on video in a parking lot

☑️ A threat was made to "put a bullet" in the head of the vehicle owner

WARRINGTON, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he keyed a vehicle and threatened to shoot its owner.

A resident of Westminster Apartments on Valley Road said Mateusz Andrzejczuk wrote "Jew" on the driver's side door, "fag" on the trunk and made a long scratch around most of the vehicle on May 10, according to Warrington police. The incident was captured on video, police said.

The damage was estimated at over $3,600 by the resident.

Mateusz Andrzejczuk Mateusz Andrzejczuk (Warrington police) loading...

Shooting threat

The resident also had video of Andrzejczuk threatening to "put a bullet in his skull" and calling him racial slurs. Police did not disclose a reason for Andrzejczuk's actions.

Andrzejczuk was arrested on Tuesday and charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He is being held on $10,000 bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

