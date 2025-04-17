Cows, spooked by storm, stampede through Bucks County yards and streets

🐮25 cows broke through an electric fence after being spooked by rain & wind

🐮The are from Curly Hill Farm in Plumsted

🐮Once they were free, they divided themselves into 3 groups

PLUMSTEAD, Pa. — Two dozen cows that escaped a farm on Wednesday morning have been rounded up and returned home.

Annette Worthington, owner of Curly Hill Farm, said that Tuesday night's storm and winds spooked the herd, leading them to run through two working electric fences and rip a pole out of the ground.

Plumstead police, other farmers, and residents helped capture the cows, load them onto trailers and bring them home.

Worthington told WFMZ TV that the cows divided themselves into three groups and traveled 4 miles. Residents of the surrounding neighborhoods told CBS Philadelphia they awoke to the cows in their backyards.

Robert Porrini told WFMZ TV it looked like a stampede coming down his street. Some of the cows gathered at B&B Beverage, owner Owen Jarin said.

The young cows can move as quick as deer which makes them hard to catch, according to Worthington.

A happy ending

All the cows were located and returned to Curly Hill with just some cuts and scrapes from running the woods.

"They have lost their pasture privileges for a couple of days," Worthington wrote.

On a more serious note, Worthington was relieved the herd is intact.

"These animals are the future of our dairy herd and we put tons of blood , sweat, and tears into the care & comfort of them and to not get them home would be devastating to us and our breeding program as we have built on our genetics for over 90 years.

