Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Lower Makefield, PA – cops

🚨 Arriving officers found a man stabbing a woman in the front yard

🚨 The man ran from the scene but was quickly taken into custody

🚨 The woman died from her injuries as a hospital

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. — A man who police say stabbed his girlfriend to death in her front yard was quickly taken into custody Friday afternoon.

The man, identified by police as Trevor Weigel, 23, of Churchville was stabbing the 19-year-old woman "multiple times" as officers arrived at her home on Waterford Road in Lower Makefield for a burglary call around 3 p.m., Lower Makefield police Deputy Chief Bob Lewis told reporters. He described it as a "domestic related incident" that became violent.

When Weigel saw police he ran away on foot, according to Lewis. Some of the officers pursued Weigel while others offerd medical assistance to the woman before EMTs arrived.

"While the officers were chasing the male they could observe the male stabbing himself multiple times in the neck," Lewis told reporters. Weigel was taken into custody with a K-9 and a conducted energy device known as a taser near a fence along Route 295.

CBS Philadelphia reported he jumped over a fence onto the highway. Video showed police on both sides of the highway but no lanes were closed off.

Lower Makefield Police Chief Ken Coluzzi told Phillyburbs.com Weigel and the woman had been in a "romantic relationship."

Map shows Waterford Road in Lower Makefield Map shows Waterford Road in Lower Makefield (Canva) loading...

Suspect, victim hospitalized

Lewis told 6 ABC Action News Weigel has surgery for "life threatening injuries" at a hospital. He is expected to survive.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries where she was pronounced dead, according to NBC Philadelphia. Her identity has not been disclosed pending notifcation of family.

Lower Makefield Township Police Captain Jason Braim told reporters the entire incident happened very quickly.

"The whole incident lasted two minutes. You know, it was that fast," Braim said.

It's not clear if Weigel has yet been charged. Police did not disclose a motive for the stabbing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2024 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant