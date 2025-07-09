💍Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick popped the question to Jacqui Heinrich in France

Brian Fitzpartick, the Republican representing Pennsylvania's Bucks County in Congress, is engaged to Fox News White House correspondent following a whirlwind trip to France.

Jacqui Heinrich posted pictures on her Instagram page of Fitzpatrick down on one knee popping the question and then admiring the ring in a lavender field in Valensole, France, on June 29.

"Happiest day of my life," Heinrich wrote.

Heinrich told People that they flew into Nice at 1:30 a.m. and had just 48 hours in the country as Fitzgerald had to return to Washington to cast a vote on President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill." Their trip was originally planned to be 10 days.

The couple drove two hours in the pre-dawn hours to Valensole. Fitzpatrick suddenly pulled over at a field and suggested Heinrich get out so he could take pictures. A photographer and a drone were awaiting their arrival to capture the moment, according to Heinrich.

The couple then visited St. Tropez and Cannes before the return trip.

'Secret' trip to New Hampshire

Heinrich told People the couple has been dating since 2021.

Fitzpatrick also took a "secret" trip to New Hampshire in order to ask her father's permission to marry Heinrich.

Fitzpatrick was one of two Republicans to vote against Trump's bill because of changes the Senate made to the bill that negatively impacted the district.

"The original House language was written in a way that protected our community; the Senate amendments fell short of our standard. I believe in, and will always fight for, policies that are thoughtful, compassionate, and good for our community. It is this standard that will always guide my legislative decisions," Fitzpatrick said in a written statement.

