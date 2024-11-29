Devastating fire has heartwarming end for Bucks County family

LEVITTOWN, Pa. — A Bucks County contractor helped turn around a family's worst nightmare just in time for Thanksgiving.

Fire destroyed the home of Alyssa and Rob Kapusta on Silverbell Road in Levittown around midnight on April 14, 2023. The barks of their dog Asher got the couple and their two young daughter out the house before the roof collapsed.

The process of rebuilding was further complicated by initially hiring a contractor that did little work after tearing down their home in December. The couple told Delaware Valley News that they told their story to Kate Lees, the daughter of Mike Lees who owns Paul Davis Restoration of Bucks County.

"She told me that her dad really wanted to help us out. We went and talked to him on the phone and he just made me feel so safe and very comfortable," Alyssa Kapusta told Delaware Valley News.

Mike Lees said that the first contractor and a public adjustor took $200,000 from the couple. Lees said his company was able to work with the family and their budget to build a six-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home. The Kapustas were given the keys to their new home the day before Thanksgiving along with a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I took this job because it’s the right thing to do for the community and the family,” Lees said in a statement. “It gives me that feeling that makes me want to cry.”

The family should be able to move in before Christmas, according to Lees.

