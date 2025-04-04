Desperate effort on PA rail track ends with dad, son killed trying to save suicidal sibling

🚨 3 people were reported on the tracks near the Bristol, PA train station

🚨 The coroner's office identified them as a father and his two sons

🚨 Officers could not reach them before they were hit

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. — A young man's suicide on Thursday evening also claimed the lives of his older brother and father, who appeared to try to rescue him before an Amtrak train killed all three.

Police were called to the Bristol Borough train station around 6 p.m. after three people were spotted on the tracks. They were hit by a southbound train before officers could climb the embankment to reach them. Officers could not reach them before they were hit.

Fox Philadelphia’s Steve Keely reports that one of the victims was a male juvenile whose father was trying to help him get off the tracks when all three were hit.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office said that Thomas Cramp, 24, died as a result of suicide.

The deaths of his father, Christopher Camp, 56, and brother, David Cramp, 31, are listed as accidental.

None of the 236 people on board the train were injured, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods.

'A knack of talking to people'

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia told the Bucks County Courier Times that the elder Camp worked with the Bucks County Housing and Community Development Department and closely with the homeless and dealing with mental illness.

“He had a knack of talking to people who are in the worst predicament of their lives and giving them hope,” Ellis-Marseglia said.

County spokesman James O'Malley said the county was saddened to learn of Christopher Cramps' death.

"Chris was a public servant of the highest order and a great friend to the Human Services community. His loss will be deeply felt throughout Bucks County," O'Malley said.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 or the Pennsylania Support & Referral Hotline at 855-284-2494. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In an earlier version of this article, authorities had misidentified the Amtrak train as an Acela.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV's Most Famous Anchors & Reporters From Sue Simmons and Roz Abrams to Ernie Anastos and Jim Rosenfield, New York City's media landscape has been shaped by some of the most iconic anchors (and reporters) ever. But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST