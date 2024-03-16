Falls Township, PA under shelter-in-place order

🚨Falls Township is on a shelter-in-place order

🚨Sesame Place is closed because of this incident

🚨Fox Philadelphia is reporting "multiple people" were shot

A shelter-in-place was issued for all of Falls Township Saturday morning.

Falls Police asked residents to lock all doors in their homes and move to a "central and secure location" away from any windows. No other details were disclosed by police.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-PA 8th District, in a tweet said it was an "active shooter alert" involving a carjacking and shooting in two sections of Falls Township.

"I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect. More information to follow - please be alert of your surroundings and stay safe," Fitzgerald wrote.

Fox Philadelphia reported multiple people were shot in the area of Edgewood Lane and Viewpoint Lane with a possible carjacking. The gunman is in a silver Honda CRV with "multiple long guns," law enforcement sources told reporter Steve Keeley.

Several people may have been fatally shot, according to Keeley.

Police were asking for additional resources from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to Fox Philadelphia.

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Fairless Hills was canceled due to the incident.

Sesame Place on its Facebook page said it was closed due to "emergency activity in the area"

The nearby Oxford Valley Mall was also on lockdown, Fox Philadelphia reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

