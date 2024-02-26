Elderly woman dies in Newtown, PA house fire
🔥Heavy smoke and fire kept police from entering the townhouse
🔥An elderly woman was found dead inside the home
🔥All other residents in the home were accounted for
NEWTOWN, Pa. — One person was found dead inside a townhouse following a fire early Sunday.
Police officers who were first to arrive around 4:30 a.m. said they found heavy smoke and fire at the home on Mahogany Walk in the Newtown Grant section of Newtown. The smoke and flames kept the officers from getting inside the two-story hours.
An elderly woman inside the house was later found dead in a second-floor bedroom. Her identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.
Newtown Township Assistant Fire Chief Nicholas Weaver told CBS Philadelphia the home's other residents are accounted for. A witness said they heard a large explosion just before the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Newtown Fire Rescue, according to Weaver.
