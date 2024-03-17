Picking up the pieces of a PA triple shooting tragedy

✅ The Pennsbury school district is offering counseling for staff and students

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The day after a shooting rampage left three people dead, friends, family and the community are trying to recover.

Andre Gordon shot and killed his stepmother, Karen Gordon, 52, and sister Kera Gordon, 13, in Karen's Viewpoint Lane home in Levittown Saturday morning, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn. Schorn said he then drove to the home of the mother of his two children, Taylor Daniel, 25, where he shot her dead and bludgeoned her mother with an assault rifle.

After driving to Trenton in a vehicle that he had carjacked at a Morrisville parking lot, Gordon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a standoff with police on Phillips Avenue, according to authorities.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said Gordon is charged with:

First-degree carjacking, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of an assault firearm

Third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number

Third-degree receiving stolen property

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines

Fourth-degree possession of hollow-point ammunition.

“I am grateful to all the brave law enforcement officers who mobilized in the face of grave danger and helped ensure this incident ended without further harm. We will pursue justice for the victims and hold the defendant accountable for his reprehensible actions," Platkin said in a statement.

According to the criminal docket filed in Bucks County Gordon faces over two dozen charges of first and second-degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint of a minor or parent and recklessly endangering another person.

Police standoff on Miller Avenue in Trenton 3/17/24

Karen Gordon and Kera Gordon

Pennsbury School Superintendent Thomas Smith in a message on the district website confirmed Kera was an 8th grade student at the Boehm Middle School.

Grief counselors would be available at the school Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students, families, and staff members and again on Monday, according to Smith.

Phillyburbs.com reported Karen Gordon prepared taxes in a business she ran from her home and had lived in the home since 2008.

Andre Gordon

Taylor Daniel

Since her first child was born in 2018, Taylor Daniel posted numerous photos of her two young daughters on her Facebook page.

"You were taken so tragically this morning and our family is devastated but well keep strong together," one friend wrote on Facebook.

The Penn Valley PTO said one of her daughters was in kindergarten at Penn Valley Elementary and was accepting financial donations to help the family.

Daniel and Gordon were both members of the Pennsbury Class of 2016, according to Phillyburbs.com.

