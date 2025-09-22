🐐 Sanctuary owner accused of abandoning PA farm arrested in Belize

🐐 Over 120 animals rescued from Bucks County sanctuary in Aug. 2024

🐐 Abigail O’Keefe faces 100+ animal cruelty charges

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The woman who is charged with abandoning a Bucks County animal sanctuary and fleeing the country has been taken into custody.

In what the Bucks County SPCA called its largest case of animal cruelty and neglect in its history, 124 neglected animals were rescued from the Narrows Way Farm, run by Abigail O’Keefe, in August 2024. A small staff was working on the farm when O’Keefe went on vacation to Belize and did not return.

The SPCA had to negotiate with O'Keefe so she would surrender the 58 goats, 49 chickens, 10 pigs, 5 sheep, and two steers so they would receive proper care. New homes were found for all but two pigs and two goats.

One of the animals removed from Narrow Way Farm in Bucks County 8/24 One of the animals removed from Narrow Way Farm in Bucks County 8/24 (Bucks County SPCA) loading...

Weapons charge in Belize leads to extradition

The U.S. State Department contacted the U.S. Marshals Service to return her to the U.S. The weapons case against O'Keefe was settled on Sept.18. She was then brought back to Philadelphia and arrived in Newtown Township on Friday.

O'Keefe was charged with over 100 counts of animal cruelty in January.

“While the U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its mission to capture violent fugitives, after learning of the heinous animal cruelty allegations against Ms. O’Keefe, we were pleased to assist the Bucks County D.A.’s Office in facilitating her extradition from Belize,” Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom