Cops looking for NJ pickup that hit pedestrian in PA
🚨 The red Ford F-350 pickup hit a pedestrian on Street Road in Bensalem
🚨 The NJ license plates came up as 'no record found'
🚨 The individual struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of broken bones
BENSALEM — Police released photos of a red pickup truck with New Jersey plates that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
A pedestrian was struck on Jan. 12 on Street Road at the intersection of Street Road and Brookwood Drive at the entrance to the Village Square Apartments in Bensalem around 11:55 p.m., according to Bensalem police.
'No record found'
The extended cab red F-350 Ford pickup truck police say struck the pedestrian had New Jersey license plate L23RZD which comes back as "no record found."
The individual struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of broken bones. Their identity was not disclosed.
Police asked anyone with information about the pick up or its driver to call 215-0633-3687.
