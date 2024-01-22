🚨 The red Ford F-350 pickup hit a pedestrian on Street Road in Bensalem

BENSALEM — Police released photos of a red pickup truck with New Jersey plates that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

A pedestrian was struck on Jan. 12 on Street Road at the intersection of Street Road and Brookwood Drive at the entrance to the Village Square Apartments in Bensalem around 11:55 p.m., according to Bensalem police.

Ford F-350 pickup sought in hit-and-run crash in Bensalem 1/12/24

'No record found'

The extended cab red F-350 Ford pickup truck police say struck the pedestrian had New Jersey license plate L23RZD which comes back as "no record found."

The individual struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of broken bones. Their identity was not disclosed.

Police asked anyone with information about the pick up or its driver to call 215-0633-3687.

