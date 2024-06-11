Standoff puts Horsham, Pa. neighborhood on lockdown

🚨Police were called to a house in the Horshamtowne section of Horsham at sunrise

🚨A woman assaulted and threatened with a rifle went to a neighbor's home

HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A standoff with police after a man threatened a woman ended peacefully Tuesday.

Horsham police chief Scott Fida said that a woman was assaulted inside a home on Horseshoe Circle in the Horshamtowne section of Horsham around 4:25 a.m. and threatened with a rifle. The woman was able to flee to a neighbor's home and called police.

When police were unable to make contact with the man a barricade situation was declared which brought the Montgomery County SWAT-East Region to the scene, according to police. Adjacent homes were evacuated and the shelter-in-place put in place.

SWAT team arrive

The SWAT team eventually made contact with the man who was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not disclose the identity of the man and woman involved or their relationship.

If you are a victim of domestic violence in Pennsylvania call 2-1-1 for PA 211 or police at 9-1-1

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom