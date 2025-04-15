🚨Bensalem police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy for ATVs

🚨Both teens and adults are subject to the policy

🚨Several areas have been targeted for special patrols

BENSALEM, Pa. — Police in a lower Bucks County community have taken a zero tolerance stand on ATVs that are ridden illegally.

Bensalem police are looking for motorcycles and ATVs riding illegally on private property and roadways. The vehicles will be seized.

The department's motor patrol unit has started special patrols in certain areas, including Grove Avenue, Tremont Avenue, Eddington, Dinosaur Lake, and Ramblers Field. The patrols can happen at any time or day of the week. Police ATVs, drones, and other technology will be used during the special patrols.

The department has created a website to report violators, including photos and videos.

Special message for parents

While violators of any age can be stopped and charged, police had a special message for parents.

"You will be responsible for your children's actions, including paying all fines. It would benefit you to talk with your kids and let them know that riding on roadways and private property is against the law, and you should discourage this type of activity," the department said in a statement.

Pennsylvania's ATV rules can be reviewed here.

