PA school cop brought student home for sex, DA says

ABINGTON, Pa. — A high school police officer was charged with sexual assault after a student reported having a sexual relationship.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said a 17-year-old Abington Senior High School senior told a counselor she met officer Jordan Jones, 29, at his Horsham home "numerous" times since November for sexual activity.

According to the affidavit in the case obtained by PALivingNews.com, Jones and the student met 15 times.

The relationship started in the 2022-23 school year when Jones asked the student if she wanted to walk his dog, which led to them seeing each other outside of school, officials said.

Just before Jones' arrest, police monitored a phone call between the officer and the student in which he acknowledged the trouble he could be in if their relationship went public, according to the affidavit. He trusted the student not to report their relationship to anyone, officials said.

"I took this risk because I care about you," he reportedly told the student. "If we were to date, my life would be over."

Pain and betrayal

The full-time officer was placed on administrative leave with intent to dismiss, according to Steele. Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy said Jones' behavior has discredited the department and the police profession especially because of his position working at a school.

"I cannot find the words to accurately convey the pain that this betrayal of trust has caused so many, not the least of which is our victim in this case. These allegations and the subsequent arrest of Jordan Jones are profoundly disturbing," Molloy said in a statement.

Jones was charged with felony charges of institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors and arraigned Tuesday. Bail was set at $50,000 for Jones who may not contact the student or her family. He may also not have unsupervised contact with minors or return to the school.

