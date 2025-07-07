🚨The Lukoil station in Abington was robbed in May

ABINGTON, Pa. — A man who police say robbed a gas station while wearing rollerblades is in custody and is a suspect in several other similar incidents.

Abington police say Michael Gordon,32, of Hatboro, skated into the Lukoil on Old York Road on May 25 at 7:30 p.m., lifted his shirt to show a handgun and knife and demanded the cashier hand over cash from the register. Gordon also threatened to shoot the worker in the chest if he did not cooperate.

The worker handed over the cash and Gordon skated away from the station. Police told 6 ABC Action News that the worker kept calm and was not hurt.

Connecting cases

During their investigation, detectives learned of three similar robberies in Philadelphia and Feasterville. Working with Upper Moreland and Lower Southampton police Gordon was taken into custody on Warminster Road in Upper Moreland on Wednesday.

Gordon was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment, among other charges. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $99,000 bail.

