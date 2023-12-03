One of the great things about living in Western New York is our proximity to Canada, specifically Ontario. There are large parts of the country where it's an entire ordeal to be able to travel to another country, while us Buffalonians need to hop over one quick bridge, and before you know it, you're in the land of the Maple Leaf.

Being so close also means we have access to all of the great entertainment options in two countries. Whether it's a billiards room, amusement park, bowling alley, or arcade, people can go check out plenty of options to have a good time.

While all of those options are great, many of which will line you right up to have some big fun, sometimes you want something more directed toward grown-ups.

Of course, it would be great if some family fun activities offered an adult-only night, but since there are not really that many options in the area, it just means we might need to have some grown-up fun at one of the many Gentlemen's Clubs that are in the area.

What Exactly Is A Gentlemen's Club?

According to Wikipedia, a Gentlemen's Club is a: private social club of a type originally set up by men from Britain's upper classes in the 18th and succeeding centuries. There are still quite a few of these old-style gentlemen's clubs worldwide, including a handful in Buffalo that have had several famous Buffalonians as members.

However, when most say Gentlemen's Club, they mean strip clubs.

Yes, We Mean Strip Clubs In Western New York and Southern Ontario

Since COVID-19 has come and gone, the options in Western New York and Southern Ontario have opened up quite a bit. So, if you're hunting for exotic entertainment, you can check out some of my favorite places below.

